Brokerages Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $158.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.60. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $160.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $600,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,105.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,046,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

