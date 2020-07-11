Brokerages Set FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) PT at $108.29

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

