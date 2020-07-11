BTIG Research Downgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Neutral

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WING. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.94.

Shares of WING opened at $137.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $146.13.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

