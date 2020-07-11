Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $449,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,580.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TRHC opened at $58.45 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 407,738 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 231,676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after buying an additional 227,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 225,439 shares during the period.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

