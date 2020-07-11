Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $383,000 in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEZ. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEZ opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

