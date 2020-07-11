Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.40, approximately 7,566,169 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,996,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

CEMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Secur. downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

