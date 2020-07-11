Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Chimerix worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 42,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 654,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chimerix by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 743,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 14.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 126,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $3.06 on Friday. Chimerix Inc has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 923.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

