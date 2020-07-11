Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMPR. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

CMPR opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $597.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320,248 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $35,860,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,287,000 after purchasing an additional 98,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

