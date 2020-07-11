Clarius Group LLC Purchases Shares of 25,880 Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the fourth quarter worth $4,142,000. grace capital purchased a new position in Telefonica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Telefonica by 102.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

TEF opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Telefonica S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

