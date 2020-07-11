Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 110,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Clarus Corp has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $316.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. TheStreet raised shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

