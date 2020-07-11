Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd alerts:

Shares of FOF stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.