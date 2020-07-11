COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. AlphaValue downgraded COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.92.

About COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

