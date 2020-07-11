Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Conduent worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Conduent by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Conduent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Conduent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Conduent by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Inc has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 55,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 86,994 shares of company stock worth $163,876 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Conduent in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

