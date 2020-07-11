Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $67.17 on Thursday. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Corelogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corelogic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,493,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $49,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,932 shares of company stock valued at $774,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corelogic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.