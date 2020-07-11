Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Stake Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,525 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.08% of Covanta worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,884,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 854,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 392,124 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,072,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 274,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 269,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $9.19 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

CVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.