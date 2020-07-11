Cowen Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) to Market Perform

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $79.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.26 and a beta of 2.69. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Square by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after buying an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Square by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,832,000 after buying an additional 708,667 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $298,358,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Square by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after buying an additional 321,411 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

