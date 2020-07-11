CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) by 579.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 2,046,842 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,470,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 397,900 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,045,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 398,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 675,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000.

In other news, Director Mason King purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,804.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of CFB opened at $9.35 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

