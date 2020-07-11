David Awram Sells 26,400 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total transaction of C$343,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,606,731.20.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, David Awram sold 38,800 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$479,180.00.

On Friday, June 19th, David Awram sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$581,000.00.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 660.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.70.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.1591318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSL. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

