DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) by 862.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter.

DEX stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This is a positive change from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

