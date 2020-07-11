Dell (NYSE:DELL) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.05.

NYSE:DELL opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,304 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,774 shares of company stock worth $10,003,989. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

