Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 141,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 101,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 26.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

