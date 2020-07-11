Deutsche Bank AG Has $149,000 Stock Position in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Golden Entertainment worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $111,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Golden Entertainment news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at $683,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $230.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.33.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $207.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

