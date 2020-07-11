Deutsche Bank AG Has $152,000 Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $69,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 20,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $8.31 on Friday. Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $496.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

