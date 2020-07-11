Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 272.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,755 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 104.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 809,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 412,639 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Casey acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $440.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

