Deutsche Bank AG Sells 102,820 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $529.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $16.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.