Deutsche Bank AG Sells 43,180 Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of OptiNose worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OptiNose from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. OptiNose Inc has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 209.89% and a negative net margin of 295.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

