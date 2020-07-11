Deutsche Bank AG Sells 68,916 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,916 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.71. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

