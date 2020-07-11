Diane J. Bessette Sells 10,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $656,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,779,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 60.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 126.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

