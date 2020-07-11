Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $404.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCOM. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

