DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

DTE stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

