eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of eGain worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in eGain by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.91 million, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eGain Corp has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

