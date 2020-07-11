Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Position in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.13% of Ring Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

REI opened at $1.03 on Friday. Ring Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.31 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

