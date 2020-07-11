Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Down 15.6%

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s share price was down 15.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 228,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 113,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.61 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

