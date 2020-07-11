Eric Dobmeier Sells 10,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Eric Dobmeier sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $473,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Eric Dobmeier sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.74. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.