Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 52,803 Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 142.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,074,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,487.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,915.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 421,812 shares of company stock worth $3,724,091. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

