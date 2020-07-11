Exane Derivatives Sells 22,858 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,858 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.30% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

