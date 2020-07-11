Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $3.50

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Exfo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Exfo from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exfo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Exfo stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exfo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exfo stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 409.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exfo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

