First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

