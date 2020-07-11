FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $248.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLT. Barclays raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.94.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $253.01 on Thursday. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

