FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 568,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 523,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,780,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 783,379 shares in the last quarter.

LHC opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A Profile

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

