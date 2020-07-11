FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,200 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

