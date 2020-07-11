Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $38,000 in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth about $107,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 56.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 137,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 26.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.43. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

