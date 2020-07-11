Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $52,000 in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Conduent by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Conduent by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 242,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 55,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,379.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,018.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 86,994 shares of company stock worth $163,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Conduent Inc has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Conduent’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Conduent in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

