Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 60,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 667,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.74.

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.03 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

