Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,177 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franks International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franks International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Franks International alerts:

FI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. Franks International NV has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 101,155 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $221,529.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,611,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,908,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,391,657 shares of company stock worth $2,997,363. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franks International Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.