Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 8.8% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

