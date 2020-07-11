Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Clarus worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 7.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 29.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Clarus stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Clarus Corp has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $316.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

