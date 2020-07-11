Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,830,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 38,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. 16.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 576.10% and a negative net margin of 754.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

