Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Sterling Construction worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 77.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 177.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STRL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $251.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $296.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger A. Cregg bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $47,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.