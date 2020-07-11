Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 13,644 Shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of PCSB Financial worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PCSB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $191.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.59.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

